Alan Faqir remembered on his 22nd death anniversary

Legendary folk singer Alan Faqir's 22nd death anniversary was observed here on Wednesday at Mehran Cultural Complex where speakers paid rich tribute to him

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Legendary folk singer Alan Faqir's 22nd death anniversary was observed here on Wednesday at Mehran Cultural Complex where speakers paid rich tribute to him.

Speakers said that Alan Faqeer started singing folk poetry at the shrine of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, where visitors listened to him.

He mostly sang in Sindhi language, while some of his songs were in urdu as well. His famous song 'Humma Humma' became a huge hit, they added.

The presidential medal-winning singer's voice still resonates the ears of his fans.