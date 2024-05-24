Alarming Rise In HR Violations In IIOJK Since Aug 2019
Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has witnessed a staggering increase in human rights violations by the Indian troops since the illegal revocation of Article 370 in August 2019.
According to a report by Kashmir Media Service, at least 867 Kashmiris have been martyred, over 2,400 injured, and a staggering 23,415 arrested since the revocation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019 till date. During the period, the report added, the Indian forces’ personnel destroyed 1,116 structures during violent military operations across the length and breadth of the territory.
The report said that BJP-led Indian government’s August 5, 2019 actions were in brazen violations of the United Nations Security Council resolutions.
The report said that the Modi regime was using draconian measures to stifle the voice of freedom in Kashmir, including the use of probe agencies to terrorize and repress the Kashmiris.
“The presence of nearly one million Indian troops has made IIOJK the most militarized zone in the world, with India openly violating international laws by committing gross human rights violations” it said.
The report highlights that the human rights violations in IIOJK are directly connected to the decades-old unresolved Kashmir dispute, adding that despite international calls to probe rights violations, India has disregarded the pleas, leading to a worsening situation.
The report demands immediate action to protect the rights of the Kashmiris and resolve the long-standing Kashmir dispute.
“The world cannot continue to ignore the suffering of the Kashmiri people,” said the report. “It is time for the international community to break its silence and take concrete steps to address the human rights crisis in IIOJK and work towards a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir dispute.”
Recent Stories
Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador
LHC moved against ban on court reporting
PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points
PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector
Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister
Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani
SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah
Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum
Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Comedian Rangeela remembered on death anniversary8 minutes ago
-
Magistrates to enforce new roti price8 minutes ago
-
Awareness session held on heatwave prevention at Jamia Masjid Mitiari8 minutes ago
-
PM calls for efforts to protect Markhor, other species for sustainable future18 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad Municipal Corporation purchases Rs 150m machinery18 minutes ago
-
Driving licence branch to remain closed till 27th27 minutes ago
-
DC visits cattle market, reviews arrangements28 minutes ago
-
Commissioner alerts relevant agencies to get ready for upcoming monsoons28 minutes ago
-
300 tons of Zamzam water supplied daily to Prophet's Mosque28 minutes ago
-
Agriculture dept seizes 65000 kg smuggled sulfur worth over Rs 98.6m, two held28 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 mock exercise for expected floods37 minutes ago
-
18 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted37 minutes ago