Alarming Smog Crisis Demands Immediate Action: Dawar Hameed

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2024 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Director of the Pakistan Air Quality Initiative, Dawar Hameed emphasized that smog has become a critical national issue, requiring immediate action.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the smog situation in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is alarming. The provinces, in cooperation with the Federal government, must work together to address it, he added.

Dawar highlighted the serious impact of air pollution on public health and the environment, especially during the smog season. He noted that smog worsens in November due to widespread agricultural waste burning in both Pakistani and Indian Punjab.

He pointed to the rapid increase in car use and industrial pollution as major factors contributing to poor air quality, particularly in urban areas. Dawar also urged parents to keep newborns and young children indoors, as they are especially vulnerable to the harmful effects of smog.

