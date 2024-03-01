Alarming surge in Indian brutalities: 857 Kashmiris martyred since 05 August 2019 in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Indian state terrorism, killings, extrajudicial executions, arbitrary arrests, and other grave human rights violations have witnessed a surge to an alarming proportion following Narendra Modi-led Hindutva Indian government’s illegal move of revoking the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, said that since the illegal revocation of IIOJK’ s special status on August 5, 2019 till February 2024, the Indian troops martyred 857 Kashmiris including 28 young boys.

It said that the freedom icon Syed Ali Gilani and senior Hurriyat leaders, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and Altaf Ahmed Shah, were among dozens of Kashmiris who died in the Indian forces’ custody during the period.

It said that at least 2,416 people were critically injured due to the use of brute force including firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel on peaceful demonstrators and mourners in the territory.

The report said the killings by the troops since 05 August 2019 till date have rendered 65 women widowed and 180 children orphaned.

It said, the troops damaged over 1,116 houses and structures and molested or disgraced 133 women and arrested 22,490 people including aged woman and half a dozen girls during cordon and search operations across the occupied territory during the period.

The report pointed out that the killings since 05 August 2019 have been higher than those in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2019. It said, most of the victims were killed in fake encounters and in custody during violent cordon and search operations across the length and breadth of the territory.

It said, many youths were picked up from their houses and then eliminated after being labeled as mujahideen or over ground workers of ongoing struggle for right to self-determination and Hurriyat organizations.

It added that most of the arrested youth were booked under black laws like Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

On the other hand, Indian forces arrested 317 Kashmiris mostly youth and injured three during the just concluding month of February.

The report maintained that the life of Kashmiris has been particularly made miserable since India illegally abrogated Articles 370 and 35A on 05 August 2019.

The move, the report added, snatched away the unique identity of the Kashmiris. It said that as the entire occupied Kashmir has been turned into an open-air prison, thousands of Hurriyat leaders and activists, religious and political leaders, businessmen and civil society members and youth arrested after or before 5 August 2019 still continue to remain in different jails of India and IIOJK.

The report pointed out that India was using brutal tactics to achieve its nefarious goals in IIOJK. “Modi regime while engaged in changing the Muslim majority status of the occupied territory is snatching properties, houses and land of the Kashmiris as well as sacking Muslim employees from govt services”.

It said that the Hindutva BJP-installed regime in IIOJK with the full support of Indian army and police establishment was doing all this to pressurize the people of occupied territory to surrender their righteous demand of right to self-determination promised by the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The report, however, said the worst Indian brutalities and cruelties have failed to subdue the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people and they are determined to keep fighting for their rights, including the right to self-determination. It said that New Delhi must realize the fact that it would not be able to silence the Kashmiris.

It said the Modi-led Indian government must be punished for its crimes against humanity in IIOJK, adding that the world community must take cognizance of India’s brutal actions in the occupied territory and force New Delhi to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations and the relevant UN resolutions.