ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The experts in International Affairs on Monday affirmed that the scholarly contributions of renowned academic Alastair Lamb emerged as a guiding light in comprehending the fundamental origins of the Kashmir conflict.

Lamb, distinguished as the pioneer scholar to extensively scrutinize the British archives, conducted meticulous research on the genesis of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute.

The experts made the remarks during an event "Remembering Alastair Lamb: A Tribute to an Eminent Scholar" organized by the India Study Centre at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood stated that Alastair Lamb had demolished the Indian case about the legitimacy of the State's "accession" to India through his research.

He said that Alastair established beyond any doubt that the Maharaja could not have signed the so-called 'Instrument of Accession' on 26 October 1947, as he was on road to Jammu and that there was no evidence of any contact between him and Indian emissaries on that day.

Today, by holding a G20 working group meeting in Srinagar, India was desperately seeking legitimacy for its illegal occupation, which Pakistan and the people of Kashmir had rejected from the outset, he added.

DG Sohail Mahmood put forth several recommendations that included conferment of high civil award (posthumously) upon Alastair Lamb, establishing an 'Alastair Lamb Chair for Kashmir Studies' in one of the leading Universities of Pakistan or AJK and establishment of a Library/Resource Centre in the name of Alastair Lamb where his work and other related materials should be kept.

Director India Study Centre Dr. Arshad Ali, in his introductory remarks said that the demise of Alastair Lamb was a huge loss to the field of scholarly research, particularly related to the origin of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Alastair Lamb's lifelong commitment to academic research and his unwavering pursuit of knowledge have greatly enriched our understanding of the Kashmir issue.

"Alastair Lamb's profound influence and contributions to the understanding of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute will continue to inspire generations of scholars, researchers and students, perpetuating his intellectual legacy for years to come," he added.

Former Convener APHC-AJK chapter, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, paid rich tributes to Alastair Lamb as a historian of modern Kashmir.

He said that Alastair Lamb was a great political historian and the people of Kashmir were indebted to him in many ways.

He also underscored the importance of familiarizing the youth with the history of the Kashmir dispute and all aspects related to it.

Associate Professor at Quaid-e- Azam University, Dr. Salma Malik, stated that the work of Alastair Lamb was widely acknowledged and, at the same time, segments in India had sought to make him a 'controversial figure.'She suggested that in order to promote Kashmir studies, Lamb's research on Kashmir and his cartographic work should be taught at Universities.