Albayrak arranges Christmas cake-cutting ceremony

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :To share the joys of Christmas with the Christian community, Albayrak Waste Management arranged a cake-cutting event at its head office, here on Thursday.

The ceremony was held to wish Christian community a happy Christmas and to acknowledge the efforts of Albayrak employees in keeping Lahore clean.

Albayrak Project Director Cagri Ozel, along with the employees, cut the cake and said that company felt proud to celebrate various traditions with its workforce which hails from different background.

Prior to the ceremony, the sanitary workers of Albayrak prayed for country's peace and prosperity.