Albayrak arranges Christmas ceremony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Albayrak Waste Management arranged a Christmas event at Don Bosco High School here on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson, a cake cutting ceremony was held in which Albayrak managerial staff, sanitary workers, school administration,teachers and students partcipated.