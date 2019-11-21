Albayrak arranges cleanliness, awareness drive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :On International Children Day, Albayrak arranged a special cleanliness and awareness drive in front of National Park, Kalma Chowk, here on Wednesday.

According to Albayrak spokesperson, the drive aimed to promote the eco-friendly measures for a sustainable environment for children, making it in line with the World Children Day.

Albayrak team engaged the students of Superior College and University and briefed them about harmful effects of single use of plastic bags and importance of an individual's role in making environment plastic free.

Albayrak participants and the students distributed cloth bags, plants and awareness leaflets among the citizens urging them to not use the polythene bags which was damaging the environment.

Citizens were also requested to use the face masks while going during smog.

Assistant Manager Albayrak Communications Salman Ijaz said that Albayrak was striving to give present and future generations their right to a green and sustainable environment.