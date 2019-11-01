UrduPoint.com
Albayrak Arranges Smog Awareness Event

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 06:26 PM

Albayrak Waste Management arranged a smog awareness event at Greater Iqbal Park (GIP) on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Albayrak Waste Management arranged a smog awareness event at Greater Iqbal Park (GIP) on Friday.

According to Albayrak spokesperson, the communications team of Albayrak briefed the visitors at the park about the precautionary measures that must be taken to minimise harmful impact of smog.

The team also distributed face masks, saplings and cleanliness awareness brochures among people requesting them to lend a hand in dealing with environmental pollution in the city.

Albayrak Assistant Manager Sadia Rafique said that as smog had enveloped the city, people should use masks, avoid unnecessary outdoor activities, avoid burning of garbage and plant maximum trees in their surroundings.

