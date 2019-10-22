Albayrak asks people to keep Lahore clean and green

Albayrak Waste Management arranged a cleanliness and advocacy drive in Mian Mir Din Colony on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) : Albayrak Waste Management arranged a cleanliness and advocacy drive in Mian Mir Din Colony on Tuesday.

The activity is aimed to sensitise the public about significance of a clean environment.

At the awareness camp, Albayrak team requested the locals to ensure proper disposal of waste in order to protect environment from harmful impact of garbage.

Albayrak Assistant Manager Sohail Mahmood said that children are our true ambassadors who would spread the message of cleanliness and plantation in every part of the city.

An awareness walk was also arranged which was attended by local social and political activist Imran Ali, Albayrak officials, local residents and sanitary workers.