Albayrak Commences Special Cleanliness Operations In Night Shift

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 05:05 PM

Albayrak commences special cleanliness operations in night shift

To improve waste management services in the city, Albayrak company has started special cleanliness operations in the night shift in the areas of union council 68 & 69

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :To improve waste management services in the city, Albayrak company has started special cleanliness operations in the night shift in the areas of union council 68 & 69.

Albayrak has deployed mini dumpers, compactor and sanitary workers for waste lifting in the areas of Mazong Road, Begum Road, Queens Road, Laiq Road, Gala Muhalla, Abid Market, Mochi Wala Chowk, Jain Mandir, Chah Pichwara, Kot Abdullah Shah and Kanak Mandi, said a company's spokesperson on Friday.

In this context, Albayrak team conducted a cleanliness awareness drive in mosques of the UC 68 & 69.

The administrations of the mosques were requested to highlight importance of sanitation and public role in maintaining cleanliness in Friday sermons.

The team distributed awareness pamphlets among citizens carrying the details of special cleanliness plan. The team requested the residents and shopkeepers to place their garbage outside their homes at 9pm in night. Albayrak sanitary workers would take it away from their doorsteps from 9pm to 6am.

