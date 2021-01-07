Albayrak conducts anti smog, anti corona & cleanliness awareness drive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :To sensitize the public about smog threat, Albayrak Waste Management Company held a smog awareness drive on Thursday to create awareness regarding cleanliness, dengue, smog and corona among the localities.

The residents, shopkeepers & traders in the locality of Dhoke Babu Irfan, UC-17 were requested to follow the SOP's regarding corona i.e. to wash hands with soap for 20 seconds, keep distance, wear mask, avoid gatherings, cover nose and face if there is flue or cough.

As winter seasons arrives, pollution of vehicles, burning waste mix with fog that causes smog which is vulnerable for health.

The general public was also informed not to burn the waste, dump it in the waste containers or hand it over to the waste specialist of the companies. Precautionary measures regarding dengue fever were also highlighted.

The help line number 1139 is also highlighted so that, if people are having any queries regarding sanitation and cleanliness in their area, they can register complaints on it or give their suggestions.