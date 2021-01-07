UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Albayrak Conducts Anti Smog, Anti Corona & Cleanliness Awareness Drive

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Albayrak conducts anti smog, anti corona & cleanliness awareness drive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :To sensitize the public about smog threat, Albayrak Waste Management Company held a smog awareness drive on Thursday to create awareness regarding cleanliness, dengue, smog and corona among the localities.

The residents, shopkeepers & traders in the locality of Dhoke Babu Irfan, UC-17 were requested to follow the SOP's regarding corona i.e. to wash hands with soap for 20 seconds, keep distance, wear mask, avoid gatherings, cover nose and face if there is flue or cough.

As winter seasons arrives, pollution of vehicles, burning waste mix with fog that causes smog which is vulnerable for health.

The general public was also informed not to burn the waste, dump it in the waste containers or hand it over to the waste specialist of the companies. Precautionary measures regarding dengue fever were also highlighted.

The help line number 1139 is also highlighted so that, if people are having any queries regarding sanitation and cleanliness in their area, they can register complaints on it or give their suggestions.

Related Topics

Dengue Company Vehicles

Recent Stories

ADQ expands foundation for healthcare and pharma e ..

11 minutes ago

PITB signs MoU with Punjab Information Commission ..

21 minutes ago

AED4.3 billion of real estate transactions in Duba ..

26 minutes ago

Armeena Khan believes Zoos seriously need to be do ..

27 minutes ago

CTD arrests seven terrorists from Sargodha

44 minutes ago

EAD Secretary-General participates in virtual envi ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.