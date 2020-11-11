Albayrak conducts cleanliness operation on Edgerton Road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The Albayrak Waste Management on Wednesday conducted a special cleanliness operation in the walled colony on Edgerton Road.

According to a spokesperson, sanitary workers ensured sprinkling of lime followed by sweeping in the area.

Albayrak team while distributing awareness brochures, sensitized residents about significance of cleanliness and precautionary measures against smog and covid-19.

The spokesperson said that in order to discourage the use of polythene bags and to minimizeits impact on the environment, eco-friendly cloth bags were distributed among residents.