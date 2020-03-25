UrduPoint.com
Albayrak Continues Work Despite Lockdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 07:38 PM

Albayrak Waste Management is carrying out its cleanliness operations as per routine despite complete lockdown in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Albayrak Waste Management is carrying out its cleanliness operations as per routine despite complete lockdown in the provincial capital.

According to a spokesperson, Albayrak management is taking extraordinary measures to ensure health and safety of its staff working in the head office and in field. Albayrak has provided personal protective equipment to its sanitary workers and managerial staff to safeguard their health in the time of pandemic.

He said that operation teams are requested to wash their hands properly and avoid touching their face without washing hands.

Albayrak has also installed hand sanitizer dispensers in the premises of its head office and both workshops.

Albayrak administration has directed its limited staff to join the office whereas the remaining employees have been asked to work from home.

It is pertinent to mention that the company even before the official orders from the Punjab government, had suspended the biometric attendance of its staff, he added.

