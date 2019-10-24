Albayrak distributes saplings, cloth bags in school

Albayrak Waste Management (AWM) organised a clean and green environment drive at Don Bosco High School (DBHS) on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Albayrak Waste Management (AWM) organised a clean and green environment drive at Don Bosco High School (DBHS) on Thursday.

The officials briefed students about importance of cleanliness and adoption of hygienic habits.

Cleanliness awareness leaflets were also distributed among the school children.

To discourage the use of polythene shopping bags, Albayrak officials distributed environment-friendly cloth bags among students and the school administration.

Later, students and Albayrak team took part in a plantation drive and planted saplings with a pledge to make Lahore green.

Albayrak Assistant Manager Sadia Rafique said that students were true ambassadors, who would spread the message of cleanliness and plantation in every part of the city.