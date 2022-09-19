Albayrak donates 1,000 tarpaulins for Sohbatpur flood affectees

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The Albayrak Group under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) distributed 1,000 polyethylene tarpaulin tents to flood victims in Sohbatpur area of Balochistan on Monday.

As part of the international community, Albayrak Group was helping the people of Pakistan wholeheartedly in this hour of dire need, a news release said.

The Albayrak Group, a Turkish conglomerate company announced to donate 4,000 tents to the flood victims to meet the basic human need for shelter, in which a settlement of 1,000 tents was established last week in Dadu City.

The remaining 3,000 tent settlements were under development in Sohbatpur, Balochistan. However, all this process involved suggestions and consultation of NDMA.

The group hoped that the people of Pakistan, especially the people of Sindh and Balochistan would soon recover from this loss.

Being a responsible corporate citizen, the employees of Albayrak Group (Platform Turizm) contributed to this charity according to their ability to help the poor people in this difficult situation.

The devastated needy, homeless local community thanked the Albayrak administration and its employees.