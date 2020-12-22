Albayrak employees stage demonstration

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The employees of Turkish companies Albayrak and Ozpak staged a protest demonstration in favour of their demands in front of Shaheen Complex here on Tuesday.

The protesters were demanding to release Albayrak machinery worth Rs 4 billion confiscated by Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC).

Talking to the media, Albayrak Project Coordinator Cagri Ozel alleged that the LWMC attacked workshops of contractors which was a violation of fundamental rights. He said that if the LWMC was not satisfied with the performance of its contractors, then why an extension was given in the agreement.

Ozel further said that Turkish companies would keep serving the Lahorites till completion of contract.

During the past two years, the LWMC had not even paid to cover up the cost of operations to its contractors due to which arrears of Rs 2.5 billion were pending, he mentioned. Despite this, the contractor companies had not halted the field operations in Lahore, he said.

To a question regarding handing over of machinery, Mr Ozel said that there was no clause in the agreement to return the machinery to the LWMC.

The senior management of the international contractors including Project Director Ozpak Afzal Shah, CEOOzpak Nizamuddin and other officials concerned participated in the protest.