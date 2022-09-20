UrduPoint.com

Albayrak Group To Support Flood Affectees Through Donations

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2022 | 10:03 PM

Albayrak Group to support flood affectees through donations

The employees of Albayrak Group on Tuesday visited Pakistan Army Flood Relief Tent at F-6 Sector here and submitted donations for the flood affectees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The employees of Albayrak Group on Tuesday visited Pakistan Army Flood Relief Tent at F-6 Sector here and submitted donations for the flood affectees.

The leadership of Albayrak Group of companies expressed resolve to spare no efforts for mitigating the suffering of the affectees of flood, said a press release.

The amount contributed voluntarily by all the employees of the Albayrak Company including Turkish managers, head office staff, Metro bus drivers, bus washers for the rehabilitation of flood affectees to the Flood Relief Fund.

Monetary contribution of the employees was a proof that the sympathies of people are with the affectees and every possible step would be taken to rehabilitate them.

"Every single affected individual must be reached out to bring comfort in this hour of distress and its our moral duty to help those who have been affected by this natural calamity, adding that all individuals, philanthropists, civil societies, and institutions should contribute as per their affordability," said the director of Albayrak.

