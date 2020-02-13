Albayrak Company on Thursday established first of its kind street library in Walled City of Lahore to promote the culture of reading and encourage more people to find joy in sitting with the community members

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Albayrak Company on Thursday established first of its kind street library in Walled City of Lahore to promote the culture of reading and encourage more people to find joy in sitting with the community members.

According to Albayrak spokesperson, the library with books on different subjects was inaugurated at Ahata Mai Eidan. The area was decorated with multi-colored buntings and balloons.

Albayrak team also installed special awareness message boards in the area to sensitize the citizens about significance of cleanliness and education.

Albayrak Manager Communications Naeema Saeed said that this initiative was taken to build a community centre at grass root level so that people from different walks of life spend time together in constructive activities like book reading.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Manager Sohail Mahmood said that this library would offer books to the interested people and would attract avid readers from the walled city.