UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Albayrak Inaugurates Pakistan's First Street Library In Walled City

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 11:32 PM

Albayrak inaugurates Pakistan's first street library in Walled City

Albayrak Company on Thursday established first of its kind street library in Walled City of Lahore to promote the culture of reading and encourage more people to find joy in sitting with the community members

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Albayrak Company on Thursday established first of its kind street library in Walled City of Lahore to promote the culture of reading and encourage more people to find joy in sitting with the community members.

According to Albayrak spokesperson, the library with books on different subjects was inaugurated at Ahata Mai Eidan. The area was decorated with multi-colored buntings and balloons.

Albayrak team also installed special awareness message boards in the area to sensitize the citizens about significance of cleanliness and education.

Albayrak Manager Communications Naeema Saeed said that this initiative was taken to build a community centre at grass root level so that people from different walks of life spend time together in constructive activities like book reading.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Manager Sohail Mahmood said that this library would offer books to the interested people and would attract avid readers from the walled city.

Related Topics

Lahore Education Company Reading From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed participates in mangrove seedling ..

21 minutes ago

Ethiopian PM arrives in UAE

1 hour ago

Sindh High Court puts auction of HDA's 12 resident ..

3 minutes ago

21 Pakistani textile companies participate in Texw ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court seeks reasons from NAB for Ah ..

3 minutes ago

Govt paying special attention to academic, literar ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.