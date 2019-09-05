Albayrak launches cleanliness awareness campaign in city Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :The Albayrak Waste Management launched a cleanliness awareness campaign at Chah Miran Road , in connection with Clean & Green City, on Thursday.

According to a spokesman, the objective of the campaign was to sensitise the public about the significance of a clean and green environment.

The Albayrak team, along with sanitary workers, distributed awareness pamphlets among shopkeepers and the residents, requesting them to dispose of their waste responsibly.

The spokesperson said that Albayrak had been working day and night to make Lahore clean. "The citizens should also change the behaviour towards their civic responsibilities and maintain cleanliness in their surroundings," he added.