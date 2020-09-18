UrduPoint.com
Albayrak Places 100 Additional Waste Containers In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 04:38 PM

Albayrak Waste Management (AWM) have placed 100 additional waste containers in Shalimar Town, Ravi Town and China Scheme for better waste disposal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Albayrak Waste Management (AWM) have placed 100 additional waste containers in Shalimar Town, Ravi Town and China Scheme for better waste disposal.

According to spokesperson on Friday, Albayrak had earlier provided 100 waste containers on Eid-ul-Adha for areas including Sundar Das Road, Zaman Park, Mall Road, Lytton Road, Allama Iqbal Road, Edgerton Road and Mecca Colony.

The objective of providing additional waste containers was to address the waste issues and encourage the public to use waste bins for garbage disposal.

Project Director Albayrak Cagri Ozel said that the Albayrak was utilizing all available resources to ensure state-of-the-art cleanliness in the city.

He urged the citizens to lend their hands by disposing of trash in the bins placed at street level.

