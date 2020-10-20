Albayrak removes 34,500-ton solid waste in 2 weeks

The Albayrak Company on Tuesday successfully completed its two-week-long open plot clearance operation during which 34,500 tons of solid waste was removed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The Albayrak Company on Tuesday successfully completed its two-week-long open plot clearance operation during which 34,500 tons of solid waste was removed.

According to a company spokesperson, the operation was conducted in different towns of Zone-1 of provincial capital.

Manager Communications Albayrak Naeema Saeed said that in order to maintain proper cleanliness in the provincial capital, Albayrak waste management was taking extraordinary measures, adding that besides its normal routine machinery, Albayrak had deputed additional vehicles in the field to ensure timely waste collection from the city roads and streets.