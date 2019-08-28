Albayrak requests people to adopt fabric bags in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) : The Albayrak Waste Management arranged an awareness drive in the provincial capital on Wednesday to encourage the use of eco-friendly fabric bags among people.

The Albayrak team along with PTI public representatives distributed bags and cleanliness awareness brochures among people and shopkeepers.

They also requested people to avoid the use of polythene bags while shopping.

The participants of the drive also planted saplings in the area.

Albayrak Assistant Manager Communications Sadia Rafique said a ban on plastic bags would not only ensure safety of human beings but would also contribute to minimizing environmental issues. Later, an awareness walk was also arranged.