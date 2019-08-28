UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Albayrak Requests People To Adopt Fabric Bags In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 05:06 PM

Albayrak requests people to adopt fabric bags in Lahore

The Albayrak Waste Management arranged an awareness drive in the provincial capital on Wednesday to encourage the use of eco-friendly fabric bags among people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) : The Albayrak Waste Management arranged an awareness drive in the provincial capital on Wednesday to encourage the use of eco-friendly fabric bags among people.

The Albayrak team along with PTI public representatives distributed bags and cleanliness awareness brochures among people and shopkeepers.

They also requested people to avoid the use of polythene bags while shopping.

The participants of the drive also planted saplings in the area.

Albayrak Assistant Manager Communications Sadia Rafique said a ban on plastic bags would not only ensure safety of human beings but would also contribute to minimizing environmental issues. Later, an awareness walk was also arranged.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf

Recent Stories

UVAS holds seminar on ‘One Health; Human, Animal ..

4 minutes ago

6 th Batch of Army&#39;s young officers graduates ..

4 minutes ago

Khalifa Fund showcases variety of projects at ADIH ..

7 minutes ago

Kashmir freedom struggle has entered into decisive ..

3 minutes ago

Governor State Bank Reza Baqir calls on Prime Mini ..

10 minutes ago

Russian Gov't Plans to Study Draft 2020-2022 Budge ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.