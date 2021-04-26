Albayrak, RWMC conduct cleanliness awareness drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :In connection with ongoing special cleanliness and public awareness drive at nine Sasta Ramazan Bazars installed in different UCs of the city, the communication team of Albayrak and Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Monday carried out awareness activity in the Ramazan Bazar at Committee Chowk (UC-42) and informed the stall holders and bazaar goers to maintain sanitation while dealing with eatable items.

Spokesman of Alnyrak told that a squad of additional sanitary workers have been deployed in these Ramadan bazaars to ensure that the buyers and sellers are facilitated in the best possible way in terms of cleanliness and waste management.

As many as Six to ten workers in two shifts have been deputed in each Bazar, he told and added that the company's communications team guided the stall-holders and general visitors to discard papers, wrappers and other waste material in waste bags or waste-containers to keep the area tidy.

They told that as Ramazan-ul-Mubarak is the month of shaping our lives in the light of islam, so it is our religious obligation to maintain personal and environmental cleanliness.

The Albayrak's team also distributed Ramazan-based special leaflets among the stall holders and their customers besides giving them Helpline number 1139 for registration of their waste related complaints.