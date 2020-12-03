UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Albayrak, RWMC Launch Awareness Campaign Against Winter Diseases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 09:48 PM

Albayrak, RWMC launch awareness campaign against winter diseases

To create awareness regarding cleanliness, dengue, smog and corona among the localities of Rawalpindi city, Albayrak and RWMC have asked the citizens to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding COVID-19

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :To create awareness regarding cleanliness, dengue, smog and corona among the localities of Rawalpindi city, Albayrak and RWMC have asked the citizens to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding COVID-19.

In this regard, the teams of Albayrak and RWMC visited Khayaban-e-Sir Syed (North), UC-11 on Thursday and appealed the residents, shopkeepers and traders to wash hands with soap for 20 seconds, keep distance, wear mask, avoid gatherings, cover nose and face if there is flue or cough.

As winter seasons arrives, pollution of vehicles, burning waste mix with fog that causes smog which is vulnerable for health. The general public was also informed not to burn the waste, dump it in the waste containers or hand it over to the waste specialist of the companies. Precautionary measures regarding dengue fever were also highlighted.

The people were asked to call up helpline number 1139 for queries regarding sanitation and cleanliness in their area or registration of complaints or making their suggestions

Related Topics

Dengue Vehicles Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Shamma bint Mohammed launches ‘New Home’ initi ..

1 hour ago

Govt. distributes 593 bikes among vaccinators, EPI ..

2 minutes ago

Climate change already disaster to health: Study

2 minutes ago

Pakistan, Germany jointly working in different sec ..

2 minutes ago

6.6 mln children vaccinated against polio

2 minutes ago

Saifullah's brothers condoles demise of Zafrullah ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.