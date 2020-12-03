Albayrak, RWMC launch awareness campaign against winter diseases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :To create awareness regarding cleanliness, dengue, smog and corona among the localities of Rawalpindi city, Albayrak and RWMC have asked the citizens to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding COVID-19.

In this regard, the teams of Albayrak and RWMC visited Khayaban-e-Sir Syed (North), UC-11 on Thursday and appealed the residents, shopkeepers and traders to wash hands with soap for 20 seconds, keep distance, wear mask, avoid gatherings, cover nose and face if there is flue or cough.

As winter seasons arrives, pollution of vehicles, burning waste mix with fog that causes smog which is vulnerable for health. The general public was also informed not to burn the waste, dump it in the waste containers or hand it over to the waste specialist of the companies. Precautionary measures regarding dengue fever were also highlighted.

The people were asked to call up helpline number 1139 for queries regarding sanitation and cleanliness in their area or registration of complaints or making their suggestions