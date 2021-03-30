Albayrak, RWMC led anti-Covid awareness drive at Mohallah Eid Gah

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :During its ongoing public awareness campaign regarding cleanliness and corona among the localities of the city, the teams of Albayrak and Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Tuesday visited Mohallah Eid Gah, UC-16 in Rawalpindi and requested the residents, shopkeepers and traders to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding corona.

The residents were told through different communication means including practical demonstration to wash hands with soap for 20 seconds, keep distance, wear mask, avoid gatherings, cover nose and face if there is flue or cough.

The general public was also informed not to burn the waste, dump it in the waste containers or hand it over to the waste specialist of the companies.�They were told that they can register their complaints or give their suggestions through helpline number 1139 regarding sanitation and cleanliness in their area..