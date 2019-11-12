Albayrak smog awareness drive in Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Albayrak Waste Management Company conducted an awareness drive about smog and cleanliness at Dry Port, Mughalpura, on Tuesday.

An Albayrak team briefed the general public about the smog threat and the best possible preventive measures to reduce its impact on human health.

The team, along with sanitary workers, distributed face masks, saplings and awareness material among citizens requesting them to wear masks to protect themselves from polluted air.

Albayrak officials also requested them to avoid setting garbage on fire, steer clear of outdoor activities and minimise the use of smoke-emitting vehicles.