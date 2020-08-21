Albayrak team creates awareness about COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The communications team of Albayrak Friday carried out one-day coronavirus awareness drive to create awareness about COVID-19 among its workers in the city.

Albayrak sanitary workers, police officers, traffic wardens and medical staff, who remain on the frontline, were sensitised about the precautionary measures to avoid coronavirus.

The Albayrak team distributed face-masks and corona awareness brochures among the front-liners, requesting them to maintain social distancing while working in the field.

Albayrak Assistant Manager Sohail Arshad Mehmood said that the public cooperation was mandatory in controlling the number of corona cases. He urged citizens to take care of cleanliness in their surroundings besides taking precautions against the pandemic.