Albayrak To Take Special Cleanliness Measures During Muharram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 06:18 PM

Albayrak Waste Management is carrying out special operations during the month of Muharram to ensure cleanliness in and around Imambargahs and along the procession routes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Albayrak Waste Management is carrying out special operations during the month of Muharram to ensure cleanliness in and around Imambargahs and along the procession routes.

Mechanical sweeping and washing as well as manual sweeping are being carried out in the surroundings of Jamia Mosques and Imambargahs, a spokesperson said.

The company has deployed water bowsers for washing operations whereas the sanitary staff is ensuring sprinkling of lime and rose water.

Waste containers placed along the procession routes are being cleared on priority basis.

Albayrak has provided 12,950 kilograms of lime and 2,000 litres of phenyl to ensure sanitation along the procession routes.

Albayrak Operations Department and other relevant staff would remain in the field so that the participants of Muharram processions would not face any inconvenience regarding cleanliness on 9th and 10th of Muharram, added the spokesperson.

