Albayrak urge citizens to avoid garbage burning to control smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :To sensitize citizens about smog threat and its harmful effects on human health,the Albayrak Waste Management conducted an awareness drive in Gulberg, Aslam Park on Friday.

Albayrak team briefed the general public about the precautionary measures that must be taken against smog, said a company's spokesperson.

They distributed cleanliness awareness brochures among citizens requesting them to lend a hand in ensuring clean Lahore.

The team requested the public to wear face masks to protect themselves from polluted air as well as from COVID-19.

The citizens were also urged to avoid setting garbage on fire and minimize the use of smoke-emitting vehicles.

Moreover, Albayrak officials distributed environment-friendly cloth bags among the residents to discourage the use of polythene bags.