Albayrak urges people to wear face masks while going outside

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Albayrak Waste Management Company conducted a smog and cleanliness awareness drive in front of Dai Anga Tomb, GT Road, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Albayrak Waste Management Company conducted a smog and cleanliness awareness drive in front of Dai Anga Tomb, GT Road , here on Thursday.

According to Albayrak spokesperson, the Communications & Operations teams of Albayrak briefed the general public about increasing level of pollution in provincial capital and the preventive measures required against the prevalent smog.

The team also distributed face masks, saplings and cleanliness awareness brochures among citizens.

The citizens were also advised to avoid setting garbage on fire and planting maximum trees so that smoke could be reduced in the atmosphere.