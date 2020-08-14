Albayrak Waste Management celebrates Independence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The Albayrak Waste Management (AWM) arranged the Independence Day ceremony at Shalamar Gardens on Friday.

A large number of sanitary workers wearing personal protective equipments (PPEs) and ensuring social distance gathered to express their love for the country.

On this Occasion, Manager Communications Naeema Saeed said the Albayrak took pride in sharing the joy and happiness of the Independence Day with people who work with devotion to ensure clean and waste free Lahore.

Later, a plantation activity was also organised in connection with the Independence Day.

Representatives of Albayrak and sanitary staff planted the saplings.

The participants prayed for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.