Albayrak waste management company starts mega Eid plan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Albayrak Waste Management company on Tuesday unveiled its mega cleanliness plan to ensure cleanliness during the Eid days.

According to a spokesperson, the plan will include pre-Eid and post-Eid operations as well. Clean-up operations in and around mosques, graveyards, sacrificial points and cattle markets in different towns of the city have been launched. Additional resources and machinery are being provided in the field, added the spokesperson.

Other than 300 regular vehicles of Albayrak, 1,380 additional vehicles would take part in the grand event.

Albayrak will provide 302,000 kilograms of lime and 30,390 litre of phenyl in the union councils. As many as 133 awareness camps would be set up for provision of waste bags and for complaints' registration.

Albayrak will provide 936,000 waste bags to dispose of the offal this Eid. A team is also running a special awareness campaign to educate people about proper waste disposal and the right use of waste bags.

Keeping in view the expected rainfalls on Eid, Albayrak has deputed workers on the choking points so that animal waste and offal would not block water flow on the roads, said the spokesperson.