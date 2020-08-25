RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Albayrak Waste Management is carrying out special cleanup operations to ensure cleanliness in and around Imambargahs and on procession routes.

Mechanical sweeping and washing as well as manual sweeping is being carried out in the surroundings of mosques and Imambargahs. Albayrak has deployed water bowsers in the field for washing operations whereas the sanitary staff ensures the sprinkle of lime, a spokesman said.

Rose water would also be sprinkled while extra workers would be appointed to clean waste containers by using heavy machinery and also to clean nullahs, he said.

The organizers of Majalis-e-Azza and mourning processions are also being requested to co-operate with the Company besides the leaves of the workers have been cancelled to perform operation efficiently to maintain cleanliness.

Albayrak Operations Department and other relevant staff would remain in the field so that the participants of Muharram processions would not face any inconvenience regarding cleanliness on 9th and 10th of Muharram, added the spokesperson.