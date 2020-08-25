UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Albayrak's Special Cleanup Operations Prior To Muharram Ul Haraam

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

Albayrak's special cleanup operations prior to Muharram ul Haraam

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Albayrak Waste Management is carrying out special cleanup operations to ensure cleanliness in and around Imambargahs and on procession routes.

Mechanical sweeping and washing as well as manual sweeping is being carried out in the surroundings of mosques and Imambargahs. Albayrak has deployed water bowsers in the field for washing operations whereas the sanitary staff ensures the sprinkle of lime, a spokesman said.

Rose water would also be sprinkled while extra workers would be appointed to clean waste containers by using heavy machinery and also to clean nullahs, he said.

The organizers of Majalis-e-Azza and mourning processions are also being requested to co-operate with the Company besides the leaves of the workers have been cancelled to perform operation efficiently to maintain cleanliness.

Albayrak Operations Department and other relevant staff would remain in the field so that the participants of Muharram processions would not face any inconvenience regarding cleanliness on 9th and 10th of Muharram, added the spokesperson.

Related Topics

Water Company Muharram

Recent Stories

Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed granted exemption from app ..

11 minutes ago

Zayed University switches to hybrid model of teach ..

27 minutes ago

Federal Cabinet approves repatriation of PML-N Sup ..

48 minutes ago

Greek Minister Says No Discussions With Turkey Pos ..

13 minutes ago

AstraZeneca starts UK covid-19 drug trial

13 minutes ago

'Butcher of Bosnia' unfit for genocide appeal, law ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.