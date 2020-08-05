Aleem condemns illegal restrictions by India on oppressed Kashmiris in IIOJK

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that illegal restrictions continuing for last one year by India on oppressed Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is highly condemnable in all terms.

In his message on " Youm-Istehsal (Military Siege Day)" issued here, he said "Today's black day is black spot on the face of Modi's government." He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had always effectively raised the voice of Kashmiri brethren at all forums adding that it was good omen to add (IIOJK) in official map of Pakistan.

Senior minister further said PM Imran Khan had proved his mental for representing Kashmir issue on diplomatic front and added that India had badly been exposed due to far-sighted policies of Pakistan.

Aleem said that every Pakistani today was expressing solidarity with the Kashmiris in the their just cause of freedom.

India would have to ultimately accept the right of self determination of Kashmiris, he maintained.

He said that Pakistan would keep raising the Kashmir issue with the same spirit till independenceof (IIOJK).