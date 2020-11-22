Aleem condoles death of Begum Shamim Akhtar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif and party president Shehbaz Sharif.

In his message issued here on Sunday, he prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with fortitude.