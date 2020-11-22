UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aleem Condoles Death Of Begum Shamim Akhtar

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Aleem condoles death of Begum Shamim Akhtar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif and party president Shehbaz Sharif.

In his message issued here on Sunday, he prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Abdul Aleem Khan May Sunday Muslim Family

Recent Stories

RAKBANK hosts virtual conference on life insurance ..

31 minutes ago

Emirati citizens can update their personal details ..

46 minutes ago

HCT celebrates remote graduation of 1,098 students

1 hour ago

Supreme Petroleum Council announces new discovery ..

2 hours ago

Du set to host third annual edition of GCF 5G MENA ..

2 hours ago

10 million U.AE users from January to October 2020 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.