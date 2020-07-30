UrduPoint.com
Aleem Condoles With Interior Minister

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:22 PM

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan Thursday visited the residence of Federal Minister for Interior Brig (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah and offered condolences over the sad demise of his brother

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan Thursday visited the residence of Federal Minister for Interior Brig (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah and offered condolences over the sad demise of his brother.

According to official sources here, the minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed would in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with fortitude.

Aleem Khan also offered Fateha for the late Pir Syed Hassan Ahmad Shah.

