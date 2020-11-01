UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aleem Dar Sets International Record

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 03:20 PM

Aleem Dar sets International record

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan's international umpire Aleem Dar on Sunday set the new world record of most One Day International matches by standing in his 210th match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at Rawalpindi.

As per details, Aleem Dar surpassed Rudi Koertzen's record.

Last year, Aleem passed Steve Bucknor to the top of the Test umpires' list, electronic channels reported.

He holds the record of officiating in 132 Test matches.

Aleem has officiated in 387 international matches so far, the most by any umpire.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Rawalpindi Zimbabwe Sunday Top

Recent Stories

UAEFA President receives coronavirus vaccine

26 minutes ago

Zayed University, Mexican Embassy discuss ways of ..

41 minutes ago

India reports 470 COVID-19 deaths, 46,963 new case ..

1 hour ago

Arabic Language Centre, Alef Education sign MoU to ..

2 hours ago

Mexico reports 6,151 new coronavirus cases, 464 mo ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Algerian President on &#0 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.