Aleem Expresses Happiness Over Completion Of New PA Building

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Aleem expresses happiness over completion of new PA building

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday expressed happiness over the completion and inauguration of the new building of the Punjab Assembly.

According to official sources here, he said credit for completing the Punjab Assembly's new building went to Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

He said negligence of the previous rulers delayed the completion of the new building, adding that delay had put additional burden of Rs 10 billion on the incumbent government.

He said the past rulers of Punjab had spent money only on their favourite projects.

Aleem said under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan ongoing projects were beingcompleted at the earliest.

More Stories From Pakistan

