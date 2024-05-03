Aleem Felicitates Nation On Pakistan’s First Space Mission ‘ICUBE-Q’ Launch
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2024 | 09:04 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Minister for Privatization, board of Investment and Communication Abdul Aleem Khan on Friday while congratulating the nation on the launch of Pakistan's first space mission ‘ICUBE-Q’ said that today is undoubtedly a day of pride and historical significance for all of us.
In a statement, the minister lauded the role of scientists, experts and members of space agencies.
“Our youth and experts have the ability to conquer the world by relying on their abilities, temporary problems cannot stop the path of prosperity and stability,” he added.
He said that Pakistani nation's dream of conquering space will surely come true, adding that the first Pakistani moon mission ‘ICUBE-Q’ will immortalize Pakistan-China friendship in space as well.
Aleem Khan commended that Pakistan-China friendship is higher than Himalayas and would now leave its mark on the moon as well.
