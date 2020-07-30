UrduPoint.com
Aleem For Implementing SOPs On Eid Ul Azha

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 03:57 PM

Aleem for implementing SOPs on Eid ul Azha

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Thursday appealed the people to strictly follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Eid ul Azha to stay protected from corona virus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Thursday appealed the people to strictly follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Eid ul Azha to stay protected from corona virus.

He said this while talking to a delegation of party workers at NA-129 here. He said that death rate of corona virus had reduced upto 80 percent which he added was satisfactory.

Aleem Khan said that corona virus situation was improving due to wise policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan adding that it was the responsibility of every individual to follow SOPs on Eid ul Azha to stay safe from COVID-19.

In case of irresponsible attitude serious situation could emerge, he added. Senior minister said that government had imposed soft lockdown keeping in view the safety of the people.

He further said that it was important to take care of others and adopt simplicity on the occasion of Eid ul Azha. Aleem said that situation with regard to corona virus in Pakistan was far better as compared to that of other countries.

He urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to keep creating awareness among peopleabout safety measures with regard to coronavirus.

