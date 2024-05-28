Aleem Hold Meeting With Tajikistan’s Ministers To Discuss Various Matters
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2024 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Investment board, Privatization and Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan, during his visit to Tajikistan held detail meetings with Transport Minister Azim Ibrahim and Minister for Economic Development and Trade Zavqizoda Zavqi Amin to increase bilateral trade between the two countries.
Aleem Khan agreed to the proposals for starting a pilot project at the ports of Gwadar and Karachi and increasing the "Organic Export", said a press release issued here on Tuesday.
The federal minister while expressing the determination to expand existing relation between two countries said that good neighbors are no less than a blessing. He mentioned that Tajikistan is the "Gateway" for trade with Pakistan for Central Asian countries.
He assured his all possible cooperation to start at least one direct flight in a week from Tajikistan to Pakistan.
He added that both the countries should also increase "organic exports" while Pakistan's trade may increase from Tajikistan via China and Afghanistan as well.
Aleem Khan also agreed on the construction of standard and spacious highways between the two countries. Similarly, discussions were held on the increase of Business-to-Business visits between Pakistan and Tajikistan, for which it was agreed to make further progress.
Earlier, on his visit to Tajikistan, the federal minister arrived at Dushanbe Airport on Tuesday where he was warmly welcomed by the Minister of Transport of Tajikistan Azim Ibrahim.
It is noteworthy that Aleem Khan visited the offices of Tajikistan's Minister of Transport and Minister of Economic Development and Trade where they exchanged views on different matters of mutual interest and discussed important issues.
Moreover, the minister will spend a busy day in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on Wednesday, where he will be attending meetings related to investment, bilateral trade and other important issues.
Recent Stories
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..
NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rain likely at isolated places:PMD18 seconds ago
-
Rally marks Yom-e-Takbeer in Hyderabad21 seconds ago
-
PML-N’s GCM passes resolution23 seconds ago
-
RSO Dera organizes sports competitions on ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’10 minutes ago
-
Heatwave likely to grip Karachi division from May 2920 minutes ago
-
APPSMA celebrates Yom-e-Takbeer30 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt gives nod to SBKWU to announce result of teachers hiring30 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated with zeal in Balochistan40 minutes ago
-
Police raid gambling den, arrest 16 gamblers in Pindigheb40 minutes ago
-
Ecotourism flourishes in Kalam following increase of temperature in KP, Punjab40 minutes ago
-
DG Hajj highlights measures to facilitate pilgrims in Saudi Arabia50 minutes ago
-
PPP delegations meet governor, congratulate on assuming charge50 minutes ago