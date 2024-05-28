Aleem hold meeting with Tajikistan’s ministers to discuss various matters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Investment board, Privatization and Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan, during his visit to Tajikistan held detail meetings with Transport Minister Azim Ibrahim and Minister for Economic Development and Trade Zavqizoda Zavqi Amin to increase bilateral trade between the two countries.

Aleem Khan agreed to the proposals for starting a pilot project at the ports of Gwadar and Karachi and increasing the "Organic Export", said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The federal minister while expressing the determination to expand existing relation between two countries said that good neighbors are no less than a blessing. He mentioned that Tajikistan is the "Gateway" for trade with Pakistan for Central Asian countries.

He assured his all possible cooperation to start at least one direct flight in a week from Tajikistan to Pakistan.

He added that both the countries should also increase "organic exports" while Pakistan's trade may increase from Tajikistan via China and Afghanistan as well.

Aleem Khan also agreed on the construction of standard and spacious highways between the two countries. Similarly, discussions were held on the increase of Business-to-Business visits between Pakistan and Tajikistan, for which it was agreed to make further progress.

Earlier, on his visit to Tajikistan, the federal minister arrived at Dushanbe Airport on Tuesday where he was warmly welcomed by the Minister of Transport of Tajikistan Azim Ibrahim.

It is noteworthy that Aleem Khan visited the offices of Tajikistan's Minister of Transport and Minister of Economic Development and Trade where they exchanged views on different matters of mutual interest and discussed important issues.

Moreover, the minister will spend a busy day in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on Wednesday, where he will be attending meetings related to investment, bilateral trade and other important issues.