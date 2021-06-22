Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Monday that Pakistan was a peace loving country and well aware of its responsibilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Monday that Pakistan was a peace loving country and well aware of its responsibilities.

In his tweet, he appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan's realistic stance and added that PM's interview to American channel had made all Pakistanis proud.

He said, "It is the stance of Prime Minister Imran that we should not intervene in any external war." Aleem said that policy of Prime Minister Irman Khan with regard to Afghanistan proved correct.

Incumbent government was fully capable of protecting the integrity of the country, he added.

He said that peace and stability among neighbouring countries was guarantor of regional development and prosperity.