Aleem Khan Asks People To Vote For ‘lion’ & ‘eagle’ On Feb 8

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2024 | 09:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Istehkam-e- Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan on Sunday asked people to vote for 'lion' and 'eagle' in the forthcoming elections, being held on February 8.

Addressing a public gathering on Lahore’s Habibullah Road (Garhi Shahu), Aleem Khan said "we will provide free medical treatment to all people, irrespective of their party affiliation".

Aleem Khan said that they were bringing women empowerment programmes. "Both of my sons will also serve masses. I have always served with honesty, so it is up to you now, to give me the response in the same way on February 8," said the IPP president.

Aleem Khan expressed his resolve to put all-out efforts in implementing his party's manifesto.

Addressing another public gathering in Lahore’s Nain Sukh area, Aleem Khan said, the politics are meant to serve the masses, adding we will develop the Nain Sukh area and address the problems related to the sewerage in this area.’’

The people of Nain Sukh are facing hardships, and we will provide relief to them, he said.

