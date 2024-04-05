Open Menu

Aleem Khan Assumes Charge As Minister For Communications

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2024 | 07:45 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Friday assumed the charge of Ministry of Communications. On arrival at Ministry, Federal Secretary for Communications Ali Sher Mehsood received Federal Minister for Communications.

Later, an introductory briefing was given to Abdul Aleem Khan by M Ali Sher Mehsood covering activities of the ministry and its attached departments. Besides, Chairman National Highway Authority Arshad Majeed Mohmand, the heads of various departments of Ministry of Communications participated in the briefing session.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Aleem Khan laid down three major principles to be adopted strictly during realization of public development schemes. The set basic principles include, enhancing revenue potentials, quality construction and maintaining transparency.

He said he had joined politics with sole objective of public service and that national development shall ever remain his prime priority.

The minister committed to undertake public welfare schemes at large furthering that all the available resources will be utilized to ensure their timely and quality completion.

