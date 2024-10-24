Aleem Khan calls on CM Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization and board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan, during his visit of Karachi on Thursday, called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The federal minister and the Sindh CM had a detailed discussion on the matters relating to Highways and Communication sector in Sindh province, said a statement issued here.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Communication, Privatization and Investment Abdul Aleem Khan and Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan, paid a visit to MQM-P’s Member of the National Assembly Raana Ansar at her residence to offer condolence on sudden death of her young son Shahzeb Naqvi.

They expressed their deep sorrow and grief over the sudden death of young Shahzeb Naqvi and offered sympathies with the bereaved family. They prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.