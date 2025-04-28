Aleem Khan condemns acts of sabotage in South Waziristan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday strongly condemned the acts of sabotage by terrorists in South Waziristan.

In a statement, Abdul Aleem Khan has asserted that such cowardly acts by anti state elements will never allow them to achieve their nefarious designs. He commended the unwavering commitment and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces and Security Agencies stating that terrorists are being eliminated due to these relentless efforts of our "Jawans".

Highlighting recent operations, Abdul Aleem Khan said that the successful neutralization of over 70 militants within three days is a major achievement of the Pakistan Army and a testament to the strength and resolve of the nation’s security apparatus.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives of security personnels and civilians and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He also prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the attacks of South Waziristan.