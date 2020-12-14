Aleem Khan condemns anti Lahore narrative of Mehmood Achakzai

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday condemned the anti Punjab and Lahore narrative of Mehmood Achakzai.

In a statement issued here, he said that fanning provincialism in the wake of politics was not acceptable at all.

He said that Mehmood Achakzai had humiliated Lahorites at Minar-e-Pakistan adding that such allegations against the people of Lahore could not be part of any political thinking.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership should take notice of the statement of Mehmood Achakzai, he added.

He further said that opposition should do politics on issues instead of making irresponsible statements.

Aleem Khan said that the nation was united and thosetrying to create chaos would fail.