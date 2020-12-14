UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aleem Khan Condemns Anti Lahore Narrative Of Mehmood Achakzai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 12:39 PM

Aleem Khan condemns anti Lahore narrative of Mehmood Achakzai

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday condemned the anti Punjab and Lahore narrative of Mehmood Achakzai

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday condemned the anti Punjab and Lahore narrative of Mehmood Achakzai.

In a statement issued here, he said that fanning provincialism in the wake of politics was not acceptable at all.

He said that Mehmood Achakzai had humiliated Lahorites at Minar-e-Pakistan adding that such allegations against the people of Lahore could not be part of any political thinking.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership should take notice of the statement of Mehmood Achakzai, he added.

He further said that opposition should do politics on issues instead of making irresponsible statements.

Aleem Khan said that the nation was united and thosetrying to create chaos would fail.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan All Opposition

Recent Stories

PM sends time with his dogs as PDM holds rally at ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Investigators Lay Charges Against Lithuani ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan prays for early recovery ..

1 minute ago

26 Nigerian generals Covid-19 positive: army

2 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed attends graduation of Khalifa Bin ..

26 minutes ago

TAQA shareholders approve new dividend policy for ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.