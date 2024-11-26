Aleem Khan condemns attack on Rangers, Police in Capital

Federal Minister for Privatization, Board of Investment, and Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan, on Tuesday expressed profound grief over the tragic loss of Rangers personnel in an incident on Srinagar Highway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Privatization, board of Investment, and Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan, on Tuesday expressed profound grief over the tragic loss of Rangers personnel in an incident on Srinagar Highway.

The incident claimed the lives of several Rangers personnel, including Punjab Police, Constable Mubashir, while injuring over a hundred law enforcement officials, said a press release.

The minister condemned the event as a national loss, expressing heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs.

Aleem Khan said, “My heart is deeply saddened to hear about the martyrdom of security forces’ Jawans. This is a great loss for the nation, and we stand with the bereaved families during this difficult time.”

He also prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and a swift recovery for the injured.

He said, “May the Almighty forgive the deceased and grant strength to their loved ones, and may the injured recover swiftly from this ordeal.”

APP-rzr-mkz