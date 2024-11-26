Aleem Khan Condemns Attack On Rangers, Police In Capital
Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2024 | 07:43 PM
Federal Minister for Privatization, Board of Investment, and Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan, on Tuesday expressed profound grief over the tragic loss of Rangers personnel in an incident on Srinagar Highway
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Privatization, board of Investment, and Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan, on Tuesday expressed profound grief over the tragic loss of Rangers personnel in an incident on Srinagar Highway.
The incident claimed the lives of several Rangers personnel, including Punjab Police, Constable Mubashir, while injuring over a hundred law enforcement officials, said a press release.
The minister condemned the event as a national loss, expressing heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs.
Aleem Khan said, “My heart is deeply saddened to hear about the martyrdom of security forces’ Jawans. This is a great loss for the nation, and we stand with the bereaved families during this difficult time.”
He also prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and a swift recovery for the injured.
He said, “May the Almighty forgive the deceased and grant strength to their loved ones, and may the injured recover swiftly from this ordeal.”
APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
DC Harnai chairs meeting to improve law, order situation
Pacers put Sialkot ahead on day 1 in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
OGRA seeks support for uninterrupted transportation of petroleum products
Special desks to increase women participation in governance
Resolution demanding ban on PTI submitted in Punjab Assembly
Gilani calls for enhanced Pakistan-Saudi Arabia cooperation in trade, textiles s ..
Daniyal condemns martyrdom of police constable, attack on Rangers
Litigants face problems in IHC due to PTI protest
60th anniversary of PTV celebrated
IHC adjourns lawyers' plea to attend PTI founder's trial
Bilawal strongly condemns attack on Rangers personnel on Srinagar Highway
Gilani calls for enhanced Pakistan-Saudi Arabia cooperation in trade
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Harnai chairs meeting to improve law, order situation2 minutes ago
-
OGRA seeks support for uninterrupted transportation of petroleum products9 minutes ago
-
Special desks to increase women participation in governance9 minutes ago
-
Resolution demanding ban on PTI submitted in Punjab Assembly9 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for enhanced Pakistan-Saudi Arabia cooperation in trade, textiles sectors9 minutes ago
-
Daniyal condemns martyrdom of police constable, attack on Rangers18 minutes ago
-
Litigants face problems in IHC due to PTI protest2 minutes ago
-
60th anniversary of PTV celebrated2 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns lawyers' plea to attend PTI founder's trial2 minutes ago
-
Bilawal strongly condemns attack on Rangers personnel on Srinagar Highway2 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for enhanced Pakistan-Saudi Arabia cooperation in trade2 minutes ago
-
President, PM laud security forces for foiling infiltration attempt on Pak-Afghan border2 minutes ago