Aleem Khan Condemns Terrorism Incidents In Balochistan
Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2024 | 09:45 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Minister for Privatization, board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has strongly condemned the recent terrorism incidents and target killing in Balochistan.
In a press statement, the minister expressed strong reaction on the killings of citizens belonging to Punjab and said that Pakistan is a state consisting upon four units which cannot be thrown into the fire of terrorism in the name of color, caste and provincialism.
He added that target killing by the enemies of peace and destroying the law and order situation in the country cannot be tolerated in any way, dividing the motherland into pieces through provincial hatred is a deep conspiracy against the state of Pakistan.
Abdul Aleem Khan expressed firm determination that such elements will not be allowed to succeed and now it is necessary to combat the monster of terrorism and suppress it.
President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan has further said that whenever the journey of development and stability begins in the country, anti-national elements start such heinous conspiracies.
Meanwhile, Federal Minister and President IPP Abdul Aleem Khan has paid homage to the martyrdom of security personnel during the beheading of terrorists. He said that the brave sons of the nation have raised the national flag by sacrificing their lives for the sanctity of this beloved motherland.
Meanwhile, President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan was called on by President of IPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa G.G. Jamal, Member of National Assembly of IPP Ali Asghar Bhagour, former MPA Niaz Gashkuri and other party leaders who all also supported the national cause and expressed their deep concern on the recent wave of terrorism.
